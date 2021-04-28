With the release of iOS 14.5, the App Tracking Transparency feature is also going live. While Apple had added the feature in an earlier build of iOS 14 itself, the company is only now making it mandatory for apps to adhere to it. This means that going forward, all iOS apps on your iPhone or iPad will first have to ask your permission before they can track you across apps and services. This will ensure that ads cannot track you.

Once you update your iPhone to iOS 14.5, apps that track you for advertising purposes will first have to ask for your permission to do so. Depending on your preference, you will either grant the permission or deny it. If you really value your privacy, you can outright prevent all apps on your iPhone to prevent tracking you.

If you are wondering what exactly App Tracking Transparency is, and how it will affect you and advertisers, make sure to read our explainer on how App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14.5 will protect your privacy.

How to Stop Ads From Tracking You on Your iPhone

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad and go to Privacy -> Tracking.

Step 2: Toggle off the Allow Apps to Request to Track option.

You also have the option of keeping App Tracking enabled and then disabling it on a per-app basis. Apple requires that all apps now adhere to its App Tracking rules, so any app that tracks you across apps and services will start showing up under this list.

Remember that it is not app developers that are looking to track you. Instead, it is the ad network they are a part of which tracks users for better advertising revenues. So, if you don’t want ads from tracking you on your iPhone, use the App Tracking Transparency feature in iOS 14.5.

Apart from App Tracking Transparency, iOS 14.5 packs plenty of other new features including the ability to unlock iPhone with Apple Watch, 200+ new emoji, and more.