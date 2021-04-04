How to Switch from Unc0ver to Taurine Jailbreak On Your iPhone Running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3

CoolStar and his team released Taurine jailbreak late last week that can jailbreak iOS 14 – iOS 14.3. While Unc0ver jailbreak also supports iOS 14 – iOS 14.3, Taurine jailbreak does have some advantages. If you are looking to switch over from Unc0ver jailbreak to Taurine on your iPhone while keeping all your tweaks and preferences intact, follow this guide.

Unc0ver was the first to release an iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak. However, Taurine delivers in some other key aspects that make it worth trying.

Taurine Jailbreak vs. Unc0ver Jailbreak

On paper, both Taurine and Unc0ver jailbreak support the same set of devices and the iOS versions. Both tools support jailbreaking iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 on all iPhones and iPads, including the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, 2020 iPad Pro, and iPad Air. The key difference between the two is that while Taurine uses Sileo as its package manager, Unc0ver relies on Cydia.

Sileo vs. Cydia

Cydia is no longer actively developed, and there are a lot of issues with the package manager. At one point, Cydia was the package manager of choice for jailbroken iPhone users. However, that’s not the case now as Sileo is a much better alternative to Cydia. It is written fully in Swift and offers a much better user experience. The loading times, UI/UX, and install times all are notably better on Sileo.

Another issue with Unc0ver jailbreak is that it does not offer a very polished experience. Compared to Taurine, Unc0ver can take a long time to jailbreak your iPhone or iPad. You are also more likely to run into some stability issues like random reboots and app crashes with Unc0ver.

Libhooker vs. Substitute

Taurine uses libhooker for tweak injection while Unc0ver uses Substitute. Both options let you control certain tweak injection aspects on your device, though libhooker has an advantage here since it offers more granular controls. You can toggle tweak injection on/off for web pages, individually configure SpringBoard, and more using the libhooker configurator app.

Libhooker does not have issues with apps that do not run properly on a jailbroken iPhone, like Snapchat, Uber, and others.

How to Switch From Unc0ver Jailbreak to Taurine Jailbreak on iOS 14 – iOS 14.3

The process to switch over from Unc0ver jailbreak to Taurine jailbreak on your already jailbroken iPhone is pretty straightforward. The below guide will also ensure that all your tweak preferences are carried over during the migration process.

Step 1: Use Zebra package manager to export the list of tweaks already installed on your iPhone that’s jailbroken using Unc0ver. If the Zebra package manager is not installed on your iPhone, download it from here.

Step 2: Open the Unc0ver app on your iPhone, go to the Settings tab. Scroll to the very bottom and enable the Restore RootFS option. Follow this up by selecting the Reset All option. This will restore the RootFS to its stock condition. Your iPhone will basically be in a non-jailbroken state right now.

Step 3: Now, proceed to jailbreak your iPhone running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 using Taurine jailbreak.

Step 4: Once jailbroken, use the Sileo package manager to install all your jailbreak tweaks again. You will have to install all the tweaks manually, but all your preferences will carry over without any issues. You can refer to your exported tweak list from Step 1 to ensure that you have installed all tweaks.

You have now successfully managed to jailbreak your iPhone using Taurine and carried over all your tweak preferences from Unc0ver jailbreak as well. You can check out some of the best iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak tweaks as well as an exhaustive list of iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 compatible jailbreak tweaks.

Do share your experience with Taurine jailbreak by dropping a comment below. Let us know what differences you have noticed in Taurine jailbreak when compared to Unc0ver in terms of speed, stability, and battery life.