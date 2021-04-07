How to Upgrade Your iPhone to iOS 14.3 Without SHSH Blobs

There are two iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak for all iPhones and iPads: Unc0ver and Taurine jailbreak. The problem is that Apple is no longer signing <iOS 14.3, so if your jailbroken iPhone is on an older build of iOS, you are stuck with it. You can always update your iPhone to iOS 14.4.2, but it would mean losing out on the ability to jailbreak it. However, a new method has been discovered that will let you upgrade your iPhone to iOS 14.3 if it is running iOS 14.2.1 or lower.

The method will also work on iPhones or iPads running iOS 13. Basically, if you have an iPhone or iPad that’s running iOS 13 – iOS 13.7 or iOS 14 – iOS 14.2.1, you can upgrade to iOS 14.3 and still jailbreak it.

How to Upgrade Your iPhone to iOS 14.3 from iOS 13 – iOS 13.7 or iOS 14 – iOS 14.2.1

Step 1: Jailbreak your iPhone or iPad by following the guides below:

If your device is already jailbroken, it is recommended that you restore the RootFS and re-jailbreak it again.

Step 2: Open the package manager on your jailbroken iPhone and add this repo: myxxdev.github.io. Then, proceed to install the MyBloXXX tweak from it.

Step 3: Install the iOS developer profile linked in this Reddit thread on your iPhone.

Step 4: Check for an iOS update on your device. If you followed the steps properly, the iOS 14.3 OTA update should show up on your device.

Step 5: Use the Restore RootFS option in Unc0ver, Odyssey, or Checkra1n jailbreak app. Now, proceed to install the iOS 14.3 OTA update on your iPhone.

Step 6: After the iOS 14.3 update is installed, you can erase all contents on your iPhone and then jailbreak it using Unc0ver or Taurine. You can find the steps in the guides below:

Once you are done jailbreaking your iPhone or iPad using either Unc0ver or Taurine, check out the best iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak tweaks as well as all the compatible jailbreak tweaks.

If you had been holding out on iOS 13 – iOS 13.7 or <iOS 14.3 because of your jailbroken setup, this is your chance to upgrade to the relatively latest build of iOS 14 while still being to jailbreak it. The above method is only expected to last until April 19, so make sure to try it out as soon as possible.