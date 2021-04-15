How to Watch Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ April Event Live

Apple will be holding its first product event of 2021 on April 20. Dubbed “Spring Loaded,” the company is expected to announce the 2021 iPad Pro, a new Apple Pencil, and perhaps even the AirTags at the event. Since the world is still in the middle of a pandemic, Apple will be live streaming the virtual event. Here’s how you can watch it from the comfort of your couch.

Apart from the refreshed iPad Pro, Apple is also rumored to announce new iMacs at the event that will be powered by its own M-series chip. If you are interested in whatever products Apple will be unveiling and want to watch the “Spring Loaded” event live, read below.

Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ Event Start Time

Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event is scheduled to start from 10:00 a.m. PDT on April 20th. The event will be live-streamed from Apple Park.

How to Watch Apple’s April ‘Spring Loaded’ 15 Event Live

YouTube

The best way to watch Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event is to view it on YouTube as it will work on all major platforms and devices without any issues. Apple’s live stream listing for the ‘Spring Loaded’ event is already live on its YouTube page. You can use the ‘Set Reminder’ function to remind you about the keynote before it starts.

In case you don’t want to use YouTube, there are other options as well which you can find below.

Windows 10

Windows users can also live stream the ‘Spring Loaded’ event on their PC officially. But there’s a limitation. You can only do it if only on the Microsoft Edge browser which comes with Windows 10.

If you’re on Windows 10, then point Microsoft Edge to the following URL – https://www.apple.com/apple-events/

Apple TV

If you own an Apple TV, you can use the Events app on the streaming box to catch the April 20th event live. Simply go to the Watch Now category and select the ‘Spring Loaded’ event from the list.

iPad, iPhone, or iPod touch

You can go to Apple’s live stream page to catch the April 20th ‘Spring Loaded’ event live. However, make sure that your iPhone is running iOS 10 or newer.

Mac

You can always go to Apple’s live stream page in Safari to catch the event live stream as well.

Are you looking forward to Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event next week? What are your expectations from it? Do you think Apple will finally get around to releasing AirTags at the event? Drop a comment and let us know!