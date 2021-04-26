iCloud Mail and iCloud Web Apps Currently Experiencing a Service Outage [Update: Fixed]

iCloud Mail is currently experiencing a worldwide outage, according to the Apple’s System Status page.

Apple marks that the service might not be available to some users, or might be slow to work. The problem was first reported at 4:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Apart from iCloud Mail, no issues have been reported in services like iCloud Notes, Backup, Calendar, Drive, and others.

This is Apple’s third outage in a row. Last month, Apple services like iMessage, iCloud, and App Store were down. Back in February, services like Notes, and iCloud Backup were affected.

If you are also experiencing issues while using iCloud Mail, there’s not much you can do except wait for Apple to solve the issue. Going by Apple’s past record, the outage should be rectified in a few hours from now. We’ll update this page as and when the services resume.

Even though Apple says iCloud Mail is down right now, I’m able to access iCloud Mail both on the web, as well as the Mail app on my MacBook Pro and my iPhone 12.

Update: The Apple System Support page now labels iCloud Web Apps (iCloud.com) also experiencing some issues.

Update 2: Apple has now reported that both the services, iCloud Mail and iCloud Web Apps, are back online, and should work normally for everyone.