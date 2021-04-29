Apple Says Some iMac Color Options Will Not Be Available for Purchase At Apple Stores

Apple has notified customers that iPad Pro, Apple TV, and M1 iMac pre-orders will begin tomorrow. Apple has issued a press release that states, not all the seven iMac colors will be available for purchase at Apple Stores.

Apple says only the green, pink, blue, and silver iMac will be available to purchase at Apple Stores. In other words, orange, yellow, or purple iMac will be online exclusive and available on Apple’s Online Store.

Featuring a stunning design in a spectrum of vibrant colors, the breakthrough M1 chip, and a brilliant 4.5K Retina display, the new iMac is much more compact and fits easily in even more places, transforming any space into anything users need it to be. iMac configurations in green, pink, blue, and silver will be available to purchase directly at apple.com and Apple Store locations, and all seven colors will be available at apple.com.

Whenever you buy iMac all the included accessories will be color matched. Apple offers Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad with iMac. These accessories will be of the same color as your iMac. Apple is yet to reveal the exact timings at which iMac preorders will begin. In all likelihood, delivery of first orders will start from May 21.

Our Take

The 2021 iPad Pro, 24-inch iMac, and New Apple TV 4K will launch on May 21. Some prefer checking out the iMac in person before buying it. However, they will not be able to check out the iMac in orange, yellow, and purple colors as it is not available offline.