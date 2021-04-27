iOS 14.5’s App Tracking Transparency Toggle Grayed Out For Some Users

Apple released App Tracking Transparency with iOS 14.5 update yesterday. The feature prevents advertisers and developers from showing targeted ads by blocking them from tracking user’s app usage. Although the feature went live yesterday, many users have reported that the app tracking toggle in iOS 14.5 settings is grayed out for them.

Until now, advertisers were able to track app usage, resulting in targeted and personalized ads for the users, and thus, generating more revenue. With the iOS 14.5 update, Apple has given users an option to prevent advertisers and developers from tracking his or her app usage.

Ideally, you should see the toggle for opting out of app tracking under the ‘Tracking’ settings on iOS 14 and above. However, even after installing iOS 14.5, multiple people on Twitter and Reddit have reported that the option is grayed out — and there’s no way to enable it.

Who can’t toggle their app tracking on with iOS 14.5? Mine is grayed out and can’t toggle on. pic.twitter.com/0RyTzcKL70 — Michael Nino ☕️ (@MGNienaltowski) April 26, 2021

9to5Mac has also reported the issue. The report says that the tracking option should come “disabled for Apple IDs of which the owner is under the age of 18.” However, users are not seeing the toggle even when the user is above 18 years and has updated to iOS 14.5

How to enable App Tracking in iOS 14.5 if it is grayed out?

To resolve app tracking grayed out, you can try following the steps mentioned below. The exact reason for the issue isn’t known yet, but you can try following these steps until Apple releases a fix for this issue.

Step 1: Sign out of the Apple ID on your iPhone.

Step 2: Now, with Apple ID signed out, reboot your iPhone.

Step 3: Now sign in to your Apple account and check if the option appears for you.

Alternatively, if the steps don’t work for you, you can try signing out from Media & Purchases in Settings.

Have you updated to iOS 14.5 yet? What features do you like? Were you able to resolve this issue? Drop a comment and let us know!