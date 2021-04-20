iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 Release Candidate Download Available Now

Apple has released the Release Candidate build of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 to developers today. The release comes right after the company’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event ended where it announced the 24-inch 4.5K iMac, 2021 iPad Pro with M1 chip, and more.

Apple had released the eighth beta of iOS 14.5 to developers last week. Apple has so far released eight beta builds of iOS 14.5 in addition to this Release Candidate build. This is a bit unusual for the company as it usually releases around 4-5 beta builds for a point release of iOS.

iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 are shaping up to be the biggest update to iOS 14 since it was first released to the public in September last year. In total, there are over 15+ changes in iOS 14.5, including enhancements to existing features and some new additions. The highlight of the update is the ability to unlock iPhones with Face ID using an Apple Watch. The use of face masks has made using Face ID frustrating, so this is a welcome addition from Apple.

Despite being in beta testing for over a month and close to its final release, Apple continues to add new features to iOS 14.5. The sixth beta added a new battery recalibration tool for iPhones and Siri Voices.

Other changes in iOS 14.5 beta include support for PS5 and Xbox S/X controllers, 200+ new emoji, green tint fix, and more. On iPhone 12 units, the iOS 14.5 update will enable dual-SIM 5G support, meaning you will be able to connect to two 5G networks simultaneously.

The Release Candidate of iOS 14.5 Beta and iPadOS 14.5 can be downloaded on compatible iPhones and iPads that are registered to test the developer beta builds. The updates can be downloaded via the OTA (over the air) method or from the Apple Developer Center.