iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 Will Release ‘Next Week’

Apple has confirmed at its ‘Spring Loaded’ event today that it will release iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 to the public next week. The company has already released the Release Candidate build of iOS 14.5, which should be the same build that will be released to the public next week.

While not mentioned, the release of iOS 14.5 should also coincide with the release of watchOS 7.4. iOS 14.5 will be required to use AirTags, which go on pre-order later this week and hit the retail stores on April 30.

AirTag requires iPhone or iPod touch running iOS 14.5 or later, or iPad running iPadOS 14.5 or later. These software updates will be available starting next week. Customers must have an Apple ID and be signed into their iCloud account. Certain features require Find My to be enabled in iCloud settings.

It is likely that Apple will release iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 to the public on April 27.

iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 are shaping up to be major updates to iOS and iPadOS. In total, there are over 15+ changes in iOS 14.5, including enhancements to existing features and some new additions. The highlight of the update is the ability to unlock iPhones with Face ID using an Apple Watch. The use of face masks has made using Face ID frustrating, so this is a welcome addition from Apple.

Other changes in iOS 14.5 beta include support for PS5 and Xbox S/X controllers, 200+ new emoji, green tint fix, and more. On iPhone 12 units, the iOS 14.5 update will enable dual-SIM 5G support, meaning you will be able to connect to two 5G networks simultaneously.

You can find the local release time of iOS 14.5 in your time zone here. Are you looking forward to the release of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5? Drop a comment and let us know!