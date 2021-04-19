iOS 14.5 Release Time in Your Time Zone

Apple has so far released eight beta builds of iOS 14.5 to developers and public beta testers. The company is expected to release iOS 14.5 to the public later this week. If you are wondering what the release time of iOS 14.5 will be in your time zone, read below.

Apple is likely to release the Release Candidate build of iOS 14.5 to developers and public beta testers after its ‘Spring Loaded’ event on April 20th. After that, the company should release iOS 14.5 to the public on April 21st. The Release Candidate build of iOS 14.5 and the public release should carry the same build number until and unless Apple ends up finding some major bugs.

iOS 14.5 is a major release of iOS 14, with plenty of new features and changes, including the ability to unlock the iPhone with an Apple Watch, battery recalibration tool for iPhone 11 series, and more.

Going by Apple’s previous timeframe, the company will release the update at around 10 AM PST/1 PM EST. Since DST is in effect now, the release time of iOS 14.5 in your time zone will be an hour later than usual.

You can also find the iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 release time in your time zone below.

Click on the image to expand it…

Alongside iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, Apple will also release watchOS 7.4 and tvOS 14.5 to the public later this week. iOS 14.5 packs a number of new features and changes, and it is by far the biggest point release of iOS 14 since its release in September last year. This will likely also be the last major iOS 14 point release as WWDC is just a couple of months away now, and Apple will be focusing on iOS 15‘s release now.