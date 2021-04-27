iOS 14.5 vs. iOS 14.4.2 Speedtest

Apple released iOS 14.5 to the public after nearly three months of beta testing. The update brings a barrage of new features to the table. But what about performance? Does iOS 14.5 perform better than iOS 14 – iOS 14.4.2 on iPhones?

An exhaustive speed test by YouTube iAppleBytes between iOS 14.5 and iOS 14.4.2 seems to suggest otherwise. Despite the addition of so many new features, iOS 14.5 performs the same on older and newer iPhones as iOS 14.4.2.

This should not be too surprising since after the iOS 11 fiasco, Apple has ensured that new releases of iOS do not slow down older devices. There might be some minute differences here and there, but overall, the performance across iPhones is largely the same while running iOS 14.5 vs. iOS 14.4.2. The YouTuber performed the speed test on the iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 running iOS 14.5 and iOS 14.4.2.

iOS 14.5 brings over 10+ major new features including the ability to unlock an iPhone using Apple Watch, 200+ new emoji, dual-SIM 5G support on iPhone 12, and more. Given that it is such a major release, it makes sense to upgrade your iPhone to it until and unless you are looking to jailbreak your device. In that case, you should stick to an older build of iOS 14 as the chances of a jailbreak tool releasing for an older version of the OS is higher.

Have you noticed any issues with the performance of your iPhone or iPad after updating it to iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5? Drop a comment and let us know!