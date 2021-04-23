iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 Beta 1 Features: What’s New

Apple is yet to release iOS 14.5 to the public, but the company has already gone ahead and seeded the first beta of iOS 14.6 to developers. If you are wondering what changes iOS 14.6 brings to the table, read below.

Unlike iOS 14.5, iOS 14.6 seems to be a relatively minor point release of iOS 14. So far, the first beta does not seem to contain too many changes or features, which makes sense since iOS 14.5 is already a feature-packed update.

iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 Beta 1: What’s New

Directly Update iPhone or iPad to the Latest Release Candidate

The only major change in iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 is the ability to directly update your iPhone or iPad to the latest Release Candidate build without having to remove the beta profile from your device.

Once you install the Release Candidate, you will also have the option to continue installing future beta builds of iOS or iPadOS or remove your device from the beta program.

This is a seemingly small but useful addition to iOS 14.6, especially if you are on the beta iOS channel.

As of now, no other changes have been found in the first beta of iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6. If you find anything else that’s changed, drop a comment and let us know!