iOS 14 Adoption Rate Estimated to Reach 90%

Data from Mixpanel indicates that IOS 14 is now installed on over 90% of active iOS devices out there. If the numbers are accurate, that’s a jump of 4% from February when Apple detailed that iOS 14 was installed on 86% of all iPhones and iPad launched in the last four years.

For comparison, the iOS 12 adoption rate had reached 88% ahead of the iOS 13 announcement in August 2019. iOS 15 announcement is still a few months away as WWDC 2021 is scheduled from June 7-11. iOS 14.5 is the next major update for the OS that’s on the horizon. As per the data, iOS 13 is still running on 5% of active iPhones and iPad, with 4.91% of devices running an even older build of iOS.

The release of iOS 14.5 should further help in boosting iOS 14 adoption numbers since it comes with plenty of new features and enhancements, including the ability to unlock iPhones with Face ID using the Apple Watch.

iOS 14 was a relatively buggy update when initially released, with Apple having to roll out multiple software updates in quick succession to fix all the bugs. As the OS has matured in terms of stability, its adoption rate has also climbed.

iOS 14 was a pretty major update with plenty of new features and enhancements. It also added support for home screen widgets, the ability to change the default email and browser app, improved Safari by adding a download manager to it, and more. As per rumors, iOS 15 will not bring plenty of major new features to the table. Instead, Apple will focus on improving its usability and squashing all bugs with the OS.

