iOS 15 to Bring Redesigned iPad Home Screen, New Privacy Features

A new Bloomberg report details that Apple is working on a redesigned iPad home screen experience for iPadOS 15. Additionally, the Lock Screen will also be updated. There will also be more privacy-focused improvements in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15.

Apple will provide users with the option to set different notification preferences depending on what they are doing. For example, users will be able to set if their iPhone makes a notification sound or not when they are driving, sleeping, walking, etc. iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will also bring the ability to automatically reply to messages depending on the status set.

Users will be able to access this option from the Control Center and Lock Screen.

The report claims that Apple is planning the “most significant update” to the iPad’s home screen since it was first launched in 2010. Similar to iPhone, Apple is planning on letting iPad users place widgets on their Home Screen. It will also be possible to replace the entire app grid with only widgets.

Right now, while iPadOS does support widgets on the Home Screen, the implementation is limited to just a part of the main home screen. This is different from the iPhone’s home screen in iOS 14, where one can place widgets anywhere they like.

Apple is also planning on iMessage upgrades to turn it into a social media and better compete with WhatsApp. However, these features are still in the early stages of development and could at a later date.

Apple is also working on additional privacy features for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. The company is working on a feature that will show users the list of apps silently collecting data about them.

The report says that this year’s macOS upgrade will be a relatively minor one.

Apple is scheduled to hold WWDC virtually from June 7, where it will unveil iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and the next major versions of macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.