Leak Claims iOS 15 Will Feature Redesigned Control Center, Dual Biometric Authentication

A new report claims that Apple’s upcoming iOS 15 update, which is expected to debut in WWDC 2021, will feature a redesigned control center. iOS 15 is also expected to feature dual biometric authentication which would require the user to authenticate both Touch ID and Face ID.

iPhoneSoft, the publication which has a mixed record, has reported that iOS 15 will feature a new control center, inspired by macOS Big Sur. The new control center would be more compact than the current iOS 14’s and would support drag and drop customization. The report also claims to have some details about the upcoming iPhone 13.

Apple is also working to integrate a dual biometric authentication system in iOS 15. The feature would be limited to iPhone 13, as per the report, and would require the user to authenticate both Touch ID and Face ID to unlock. The report claims that iPhone 13 will be the first iPhone to feature both Face ID and Touch ID (built into the display) and this feature would work only on iPhone 13 running iOS 15.

The report dives deep into the Touch ID system on the iPhone 13. It says that Apple will be relying on an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for the Touch ID, and the Touch ID sensor on iPhone 13 will be infused into the glass display of the phone. It will be locked via a serial ID, which will be mapped to the A15 chipset, and would require the original Apple display to work.

The report also says that iPhone 13 Pro would support a maximum of 1TB storage, which has previously been reported. It also claims that Apple has been successful in deploying Face ID to the Mac, and the upcoming iMac with Apple Silicon might be the first Mac to feature Face ID.

iPhoneSoft has had a mixed track record in the past. It was the publication that correctly reported 2019’s iPhone 11 series naming scheme. It has previously reported that iOS 15 could drop support for iPhone 6s and iPhone SE.

Are you looking forward to iOS 15? What features do you expect from it? What’s on your WWDC 2021 list? Let us know in the comments section below!