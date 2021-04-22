iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 Beta 1 Download Available Now

Apple today released the first beta of iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 for all iPhones and iPads registered to receive developer OTA updates.

Apple is yet to roll out iOS 14.5 to the public next week, and yet, the company has already released iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 to developers today. There’s no word, yet, on what the first beta of iOS 14.6 brings, but we’ll report as and when we find something new.

It’s likely, though, that iOS 14.6 brings the new Podcast app and the Podcast subscription Apple announced at its ‘Spring Loaded’ event earlier this week.

iOS 14.5 is already a major update for the iOS operating system. It brings in much-needed features like App Tracking Transparency, the ability to unlock iPhone with Apple Watch, over 200 emojis, and more. But even before the stable build of iOS 14.5 is released to the public, iOS 14.6 has been released.

The release version of today’s build is 18F5046f. iOS 14.6 Beta 1 and iPadOS 14.6 Beta 1 can be downloaded on iPhones and iPads that are registered to test the developer beta builds. The updates can be downloaded via the OTA (over the air) method or from the Apple Developer Center.

We would advise you not to install the developer beta builds of iOS 14.6 or iPadOS 14.6 on your devices if they’re your primary devices or if they’re mission-critical for development or work.

Along with iOS 14.6 beta, Apple has released watchOS 7.5 beta 1, and tvOS 14.6 for the Apple TV and HomePod.

If you install the iOS 14.6 Beta 1 on your iPhone and notice any major changes, do let us know by dropping a comment below.