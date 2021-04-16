iPhone 11 Users Report Increase In Battery Health after iOS 14.5 Battery Recalibration

Apple introduced Battery Health Recalibration process in the sixth iOS 14.5 beta. The feature is meant to address faulty battery health indicator on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Apple said the battery recalibration process would take a week to complete. It has been two weeks since sixth iOS 14.5 beta has been released. Some iPhone 11 users are reporting increased Battery Health percentages on their device. For some, the increase in battery health percentage is significantly less, while it is more for others.

A Twitter user Guilherme tweeted his recalibration results. He claims that the battery health keeps on improving on his iPhone 11 Pro. It went to 86% after recalibration, and after installing iOS 14.5 Beta 8, it went to 87%. A Redditor reported that his Battery Health Estimate went from 90% to 96%. Interestingly another user said that the estimate has decreased from 89% to 88%.

My battery health just keeps going up on my 11 pro. It went to 86% after finishing recalibration and now after installing iOS 14.5 beta 8 just went to 87%. Is it right or should I check it on Apple? — Guilherme (@guilhermelage91) April 14, 2021

Apple’s Support Document says that faulty battery health has nothing to do with the iPhone battery. The bug is in the way iOS measures battery health. The recalibration process in the recent beta is designed to resolve the issue. Few iPhone users have also been facing reduced peak performance capability. You can recalibrate iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro’s battery by heading over to Settings>Battery>Battery Health. Check out our detailed guide on how to recalibrate iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro battery.

Our Take

Apple introduced the Battery Health feature on iOS 11.3 right after being accused of deliberately throttling iPhone performance. Since then, the Battery Health indicator has proved to be very useful. Apart from displaying Battery Health, it also reveals whether your iPhone is running at peak performance or not. The Battery Health Recalibration will be available for all with iOS 14.5 update.