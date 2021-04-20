iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini Will Now Be Available in Purple

Apple has launched a new color for the iPhone 12 series: Purple. The new color will only be available on the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12.

The new iPhone 12 purple color will be available for pre-order starting this Friday (April 23). It will be available in retail stores from April 30. Apple already offers the iPhone 12 series in five colors: Black, White, (Product)Red, Green, and Blue. The Purple color will be a new addition to this lineup.

The pricing for the new purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will be the same as other colors of the devices, meaning you are not going to pay any premium for it. Apple did not announce any new color for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. They will continue to be available in four colors.

