Report: 61% of iPhones Sold During Q2 2021 in the US Were iPhone 12 Models

A new report claims that the iPhone 12 series sales accounted for 61% of US iPhone sales in the Q2 2021.

Apple has had an amazing start to 2021. The company announced its first-ever $100 billion quarter this year and is now looking to make its foothold even stronger. Even though the iPhone 12 mini sales have been disappointing, the iPhone 12 lineup has impressed the masses and the sales figure shows exactly that.

According to new research by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, out of all the iPhones sold in the United States in the second quarter of 2021, 61% of them were iPhone 12 series devices. Surprisingly, iPhone 12 has now overtaken iPhone 12 Pro Max in the sales figure, which was earlier said to be the most popular 5G smartphone.

“The iPhone 12 models, including the base, Pro, and Pro Max, all garnered decent share, divided relatively equally among them, including the highest-priced 12 Pro Max with 20% of sales. This improved on how the iPhone 11 Pro Max models performed a year ago when it accounted for 13% of sales.”

One worrying situation for Apple is the iPhone 12 mini. The iPhone 12 mini was the worst-performing iPhone this quarter, with the sales of 2020 iPhone SE and even the three-year-old iPhone XR exceeding its sales. Despite the low sales of the iPhone 12 mini, Apple is expected to announce a mini version of the upcoming iPhone 13 later this year.

To keep up the sales number, Apple introduced a purple version of the iPhone 12 last week. Introduction of the new color is expected to boost up the iPhone 12 sales even further. Apple, along with the purple iPhone 12, introduced AirTag, redesigned M1 iMac, and a new iPad Pro earlier this week.

