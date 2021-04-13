iPhone 12 Spring Case Collection Leaked Again

Photos of the upcoming spring cases collection for the iPhone 12 series have been posted on Twitter. The spring MagSafe cases color options had leaked previously as well.

The four new colors that will be a part of the spring cases collection include dark purple, orange, light green, and light blue. There will be a fifth new color as well, but it is missing from the photo and there’s no information on what color shade it will be.

The source of the leaked photo is new, so it is tough to verify if the cases shown off in the photo are genuine or just fake copies.

The new spring collection of iPhone 12 cases should launch alongside the 2021 iPad Pro lineup later this month. Apple will likely also launch a spring collection of Apple Watch bands with these new cases. The company typically tends to release its new spring collection of cases and watch bands in March when the spring season starts, though this time, it has delayed the launch by a few weeks.

Are you looking forward to the new spring case collection from Apple for the iPhone 12 series? Drop a comment and let us know!