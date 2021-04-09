iPhone 12 Was the Top Selling Smartphone in Jan 2021

iPhones managed to occupy six out of the top 10 spots in the list of the world’s best-selling smartphones for January 2021. The iPhone 12 topped the list and was followed by the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 Pro.

The iPhone 11 came in fourth. The Redmi 9A was the first Android device to make it to the list at fifth position and was followed by the Redmi 9 and Samsung Galaxy A21s.

The iPhone 12 mini, which has reportedly been not selling too well leading Apple to reportedly slash its production, came in eighth. This is considerably lower than other iPhone 12 variants and the iPhone 11 that launched in 2019. The Galaxy A31 and the iPhone SE (2020) rounded off the top 10 list.

Counterpoint Research notes that the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and Pro Max accounted for 71% of the total iPhone sales in January alone. This has been led by strong pent-up demand for 5G iPhones and strong carrier promotions. The US alone accounted for one-third of the total iPhone sales in January 2021.

Apple’s performance is truly impressive and shows the demand for the iPhone 12 series. In total, iPhones occupied six out of the 10 slots, with the iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone 11 continuing to do well with their attractive price tags.

Barring iPhones, none of the Android phones that made it to the list cost more than $300, with the Redmi 9a and Redmi 9 costing around $150-$180. Incidentally, none of the top-selling Android phones featured in the list support 5G.

The iPhone 12 series continues to be in heavy demand, so, likely, the results for February 2021 are not going to be any different as well. Samsung should do better though, since its Galaxy S21 series launched towards the end of January 2021. The company also launched new Galaxy A models later in the month.