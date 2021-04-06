iPhone 13’s A15 Chip Mass Production Set to Begin Ahead of Schedule

A new report claims that the mass production of the A15 Bionic chip, which is set to debut with this year’s iPhone 13 lineup, will start ahead of schedule.

According to a Digitimes preview shared today, Apple is on schedule for the release of the iPhone 13 lineup. The new report claims that the mass production of the A15 Bionic which will feature in this year’s iPhone is set for late May, ahead of the schedule. A report earlier claimed that Apple might miss May’s target for A15’s production, but the new report confirms that Apple is indeed on track for this year’s iPhone.

A15 Bionic, just like the A14 Bionic, is going to keep the same fabrication size of 5nm. The report also claims that Apple and TSMC have achieved an ‘enhanced’ manufacturing process for this year’s iPhone processor, which may fasten up the process of manufacturing a large number of chips. Apple generally orders mass production of the A-series chips for iPhones in March, but the new ‘enhanced’ manufacturing process may cover up for the delay.

Apple, along with the deal for the production of A15 Bionic chips, is also expected to hand over a deal for manufacturing 4nm chips to TSMC later this year. The 4nm chips are expected to power the Apple Silicon iMac, which is slated to debut later this year. Apple Silicon iMacs are expected to feature Apple’s largest display yet.

iPhone 13 is turning up to be a decent update to the last year’s iPhone 12 lineup. iPhone 13 is expected to have faster internals, a better display with 120Hz refresh rate, and updated cameras. Kuo recently suggested that the top-of-the-line iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature an f/1.5 aperture wide-angle lens. A mockup shared recently detailed iPhone 13’s smaller notch.

Are you looking forward to this year’s iPhone 13 lineup? What features do you expect from it? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Via Digitimes]