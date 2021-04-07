This Brilliant iPhone 13 Pro Concept Has a Secondary Display at the Back

We have already seen a bunch of iPhone 13 concepts. The latest iPhone 13 Pro concept from ConceptsiPhone tops it all with a wacky touch to it.

Designer Max Burgos imagines iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with a secondary display at the back. The secondary display sits right next to the rear camera sensors. Presumably, it is a touchscreen and will show notifications, time, and date. Furthermore, both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro can record video in 5K, Touch ID integrated with the front display, and does away with lightning port.

iPhone 13 Pro Introducing video 2021 — Apple. All-new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is HERE with Notchless Display, Quad Camera, and Rear Super Retina XDR Display.

2021 iPhone is rumored to arrive with a smaller notch, repositioned earpiece. We also don’t know whether Apple will call the new device iPhone 13 or iPhone 13s. Like last year, the 2021 lineup will consist of four devices, including iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max. Earlier this year, Apple had to cut iPhone 12 mini production. In all likelihood, Apple could drop the “mini” model this year.

The iPhone 13 display could offer a 120Hz refresh rate and thus enhance gameplay. However, the higher refresh rate might be reserved for the “Pro” models. For the first time, Apple is expected to add an under-display fingerprint sensor on an iPhone. There will be no changes in screen size.

Rumors claim that Apple might introduce a periscope camera on the upcoming iPhones. This will help enhance zoom. Famed Apple analyst Kuo says iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Mac would come with an f/1.8 six-element lens instead of the f/2.4 five-elements lens on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.