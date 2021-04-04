Leak Shows Off iPhone 13 Pro’s Smaller Notch, Repositioned Earpiece and Front Camera

Popular Japanese Apple leaker Mac Otakara shared the images of what it claims to be an iPhone 13 Pro 3D mockup. The images shared show off the redesigned notch with repositioned earpiece and camera system that could debut with the iPhone 13 lineup.

The report claims that the mockup of the iPhone 13 Pro is based on the rumors and the information being circulated in the industry. Early drawings and designs are generally circulated among the case manufacturers and other people involved in the iPhone supply chain well before the official announcement. This is done so that the accessory makers have time to adapt to the new design.

The leak shared today gives us the first look at the smaller notch that could debut with the iPhone 13 lineup. It claims that the new notch will be 5.35 mm in height and 26.8mm in width. Notch found on the current generation iPhone 12 Pro is 5.3mm in height and 34.83 mm in width.

The new dimensions suggest that the new notch will be significantly shorter in width, almost one-third smaller, but will be a tad bit taller in height. This goes in line with the leaks earlier shared by Digitimes, claiming that the iPhone 13 will feature a smaller notch.

The smaller notch is the result of the earpiece moving up, which makes room for the Face ID components to be placed tighter, resulting in shorter width. One key thing to note with today’s leak is that the front-facing camera has moved to the left side of the notch. All the iPhones with a notch, including the older iPhone X and the latest iPhone 12 have a front-facing camera on the right side of the notch.

Other than a smaller notch, iPhone 13 lineup isn’t expected to ship with a major redesign. iPhone 13 is expected to have faster internals, a better display with 120Hz refresh rate, and updated cameras. Kuo recently suggested that the top-of-the-line iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature an f/1.5 aperture wide-angle lens.

Are you looking forward to iPhone 13 lineup? Do you like the smaller notch and the repositioned camera system? Let us know in the comments section below!