Alleged iPhone 13 Renders Show a Smaller Notch, Diagonal Rear Camera Setup

Alleged renders of the iPhone 13 have leaked online, showing a similar design to the existing iPhone 12 series. The only notable design change on the iPhone 13 seems to be made to the front notch based on the renders.

The renders show the front notch having a different arrangement for the camera cutouts. The current iPhone 12 series has two camera cutouts on the left of the notch, while the third cutout is on the right. However, in the renders, the three cutouts are placed next to each other, with the earpiece placed above them right at the bezel’s edge.

The leak claims that Apple will use the additional cutout to include another camera sensor on the front of the iPhone 13, though it is unclear why the company will do so. The notch also seems to be smaller than on the current iPhone 12 models.

Another cutout will be used for housing other sensors like the ambient light, proximity sensor, etc. At the rear, the renders show the iPhone 13 series will feature a diagonal camera setup. It also continues to have four cutouts — two for the camera, one for the LED flash, and another for the microphone. This means that Apple will not include a LiDAR scanner on the non-Pro iPhone 13 series this year as well. However, other rumors have suggested that the company could bring the LiDAR scanner to the entire 2021 iPhone lineup.





The renders indicate the iPhone 13 will measure in at 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.6mm, which is the same as the iPhone 12.

The renders don’t really reveal much about the upcoming iPhone 13, except for indicating that the device will be very similar to the iPhone 12. It is also tough to verify this source’s authenticity, so it is best to take these renders with a pinch of salt for now.