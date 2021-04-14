Another Leak Shows Off iPhone 13’s Smaller Notch, Repositioned Earpiece and Front Camera

Apple is expected to announce iPhone 13 lineup later this year. We have seen quite a few leaks and rumors of Apple shrinking the notch on the next iPhone, and now another leaker has shared an image of the front display of the iPhone 13 showing the repositioned earpiece and front camera.

Shared by Danu Rai on Twitter, a renowned Apple leaker, the image reveals iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 Pro Max’s smaller notch. The smaller notch is the result of the repositioned earpiece, which will now supposedly stick on the top of the display, and also due to the camera moving to the left of the display. The current generation iPhones have the camera to the right side of the notch.

iPhone 13 series mobile phone film samples. pic.twitter.com/kkpC6LPDhR — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) April 14, 2021

Mac Otakara has also previously shared a video of the dummy version of the iPhone 13. In the model, he got hands-on with, along with the smaller notch, he claims that even the TrueDepth camera array is getting smaller. It was previously rumored that Apple would be implementing the smaller notch on the iPhone 12 series but that didn’t happen.

iPhone 13 is turning up to be an interesting iPhone refresh from Apple. Reports claim that Apple has finally sorted the quality assurance with the 120Hz refresh rate display, and the iPhone 13 is finally expected to feature Samsung’s 120Hz LTPO display. Along with the display upgrades, it is also expected to feature upgraded cameras and a faster A15 Bionic chip.

