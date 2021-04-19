Study Shows iPhone Buyers Tend to Purchase Models With Higher Storage Capacity

A new study claims that iPhone buyers tend to buy iPhones with higher capacity storage than their Android counterparts.

A new study by Counterpoint Research claims that smartphone buyers want more storage capacity in their phones. With the introduction of high-quality cameras, faster wireless connectivity, and better displays, the requirement for higher capacity devices is increasing and is now on par as the ‘important criteria’ for smartphone buyers.

This study was conducted on the fourth-quarter sales of 2020. A study conducted last year concluded that the average capacity for a consumer had risen to 100GB, but it now pushed even further. Huawei has topped the list, with its consumer buying a smartphone with average internal storage of 150GB.

Apple comes in second place, with its consumers buying iPhone with an average capacity of 141GB.

“With their higher price point, iPhones have historically retained a much higher average NAND-flash density compared to their Android peers. However, this gap is quickly reducing due to Apple’s decision to limit the iPhone 12 storage to 512GB and rapidly rising storage capacities in Android smartphones as per our historical data and forecast of smartphone memory for the 2018-2024 period.”

Even though Apple is second on the list, it is quite surprising since the company still offers a 64GB model of its latest iPhone 12, and with the iPhones priced higher, compared to its Android counterparts, consumers have to spend more for obtaining a higher capacity iPhone.

Apple offers its latest iPhone 12 series in a maximum capacity of 512GB. The study shows that the requirement of the higher capacity models is only going to increase, and the upcoming iPhone 13, along with the trend, is expected to feature up to 1TB of internal storage.

How much storage is left on your iPhone? Would you consider a higher capacity model, higher than the current one, the next time you purchase an iPhone? Let us know in the comments section below!