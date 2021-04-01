iPhone SE With 5G to Launch in 2022, Hole-Punch Design Coming in 2023

Display analyst Ross Young has provided an update on when to expect a new iPhone SE from Apple. The analyst claims that iPhone SE with the same 4.7-inch screen but with 5G support could be announced in 2022. However, he adds some big claims for the iPhone SE 2023.

A report last month claimed that Apple had pushed the launch date of a new iPhone SE until the H1 2022. Today, display analyst Ross Young took to Twitter to corroborate those claims. He says that an iPhone SE with 5G support could launch in 2022. But it looks like there’s not much in store for the next year’s iPhone.

Apple LCD iPhone leak, we now hear the next LCD iPhone SE will remain at 4.7" in 2022. Some rumors that it may have 5G with Sub-6 GHz as well. Also hearing about a 6.1" version in 2023 with punch hole rather than a notch. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 1, 2021

He claims that the iPhone SE 2022 is going to keep the same 4.7-inch LCD display which it borrowed from the iPhone 8. Adding to his claims, he says that the next year’s Special Edition iPhone will add support for low-band sub-6GHz 5G. Nevertheless, there’s still no news about the rumored iPhone SE Plus.

Apple is also said to be working on an iPhone with a 6.1-inch screen that will feature a hole punch design rather than a notch. The report follows Kuo’s claims reported last month. Kuo also predicted that an iPhone with a punch-hole display could launch in 2022, however, he didn’t say it about the iPhone SE.

Our Take

iPhone SE, so far, has been a successful product for Apple. It brings the nostalgia of the older generation iPhones while keeping the faster processors and updated camera hardware, along with the beloved Touch ID sensor. However, launching an iPhone with a 4.7-inch display in 2022 might not prove to be the best decision for Apple, keeping in mind that its cheapest 5G smartphone, the iPhone 12 mini, isn’t doing well.

Are you looking forward to the refreshed iPhones next year? Would you buy the 4.7-inch version in 2022, or wait till 2023 for the punch-hole display one? Let us know in the comments section below!