CoolStar’s Jailbreak Updater Lets You Update Taurine Jailbreak On Your iPhone Using Terminal

CoolStar has released a new tool that will allow iPhone and iPad users who have jailbroken their device using Taurine jailbreak to update to the latest version of the tool using Terminal right on their device. Jailbreak Updater package is available on the Odyssey repository.

Without the package, one needs to connect their jailbroken iPhone or iPad running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 to a PC, install the latest IPA of Taurine jailbreak, and then use the app on their device to re-jailbreak it again. The Jailbreak Updater package simplifies the entire process and allows one to update to the latest version of Taurine jailbreak via the Terminal app.

With the package installed, you just need to run the “jbupdate” command in Terminal on your iPhone or iPad as root. This will update and do a userspace reboot into the latest version of Taurine. The Taurine app installed on your iPhone will remain untouched by this process though, and it is recommended that you update the IPA so that if you ever re-jailbreak your iPhone with the app, Taurine is not downgraded to an older version.

For now, CoolStar says the feature is intended for power users, but he will roll out the package to the Configurator app in the near future as well. The tool will even work on iOS 13 – iOS 13.5 devices that have been jailbroken using Odyssey.

If you have currently jailbroken your iPhone running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 using Unc0ver, you can follow this guide to switch to Taurine jailbreak without losing out on your tweak preferences.