Leak Shows Off Upcoming Mini LED iPad Pro, iPad Mini 6 With Bigger Display

A few images of the upcoming mini LED iPad Pro and the long-rumored iPad mini 6 have popped up on the internet. The images show the redesigned camera system of the 2021 iPad Pro, and the similarly designed iPad mini 6 with thick bezels and a home button.

Pictures of the dummy version of the upcoming 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro and iPad mini 6 were shared by Sonny Dickson on Twitter earlier today. Images of the iPad Pro go in line with the leaks reported earlier, about the redesigned camera system with LiDAR sensor and the mini LED display.

Apple is expected to announce the refreshed 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the mini LED display at an event later this month. Mini LED is expected to increase the thickness of the device by up to 0.5mm, which is evident in the images since the camera system on the bigger iPad protrudes less. The 11-inch version is expected to keep the same ProMotion LCD display.

Interestingly, the bigger iPad Pro does not feature the Smart Connector on the back. MacRumors have since reported that the Smart Connector is nowhere to be seen on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and it’s hard to know ‘if its omission is intentional or a mistake.’

Apart from the design changes, 2021 iPad Pro models are expected to feature a faster A14X Bionic chip. The devices are also expected to feature a Thunderbolt port, capable of connecting to external displays and other accessories. Speaker grills on this year’s iPad Pro are also getting smaller, as per a report.

Images of the iPad mini 6 are rather disappointing. The images show the iPad mini 6 featuring the same thick bezels and the Touch ID home button. According to Dickson, the dummy of the iPad mini 6 even looks “slightly thicker.”

Strangely, the images go against the claims of Mark Gurman and Ming Chi-Kuo who have earlier suggested that the next iPad mini will feature a bigger 8.5-inch display. Even the Japanese Apple leaker Mac Otakara suggested that this year’s iPad mini 6 will feature a bigger display and smaller bezels.

Even though it is difficult to tell the exact dimensions from the images, it is quite disappointing that the iPad mini will still ship with the Touch ID and home button. Apple is also said to be working on an iPad mini with a mini LED display. Does the increased thickness mean that this year’s iPad mini will feature a mini LED display? Only time will tell.

