Leaked iPhone 13 Series CAD Reveals Larger Camera System, Thicker Body

YouTuber EverythingApplePro has shared the CAD mockups of the iPhone 13 series detailing all the changes that Apple plans to make to its iPhones this year. They mostly point to an increase in the camera system’s size for the iPhone 13 models due to a bigger LiDAR and camera sensors.

The CAD mockups shared by the YouTuber show that Apple will be increasing the size of the camera module on the iPhone 13 Pro series. The camera system on the iPhone 13 Pro Max will protrude by 0.87mm compared to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. It will also be 0.25mm thicker than the outgoing model.

The iPhone 13 Pro’s camera system will see a notable increase in size by 3.41mm x 4.81mm. This will be to make space for the larger LiDAR scanner and possibly a bigger camera sensor. The size increase means the camera system on the iPhone 13 series will be a perfect square.

The iPhone 13 mini CAD shows that its camera system will be thicker by an additional 0.99mm than the iPhone 12 mini. It will also be 3.06mm longer and 0.14mm shorter in height. The mini iPhone’s overall thickness will go up by 0.26mm as well.

The increase in the camera system size across the lineup likely points to Apple using larger camera sensors and/or sensor-shift stabilization across the iPhone 13 series.

The CAD files once again confirm that Apple will be shrinking the notch on the iPhone 13 series. The earpiece will be pushed to the very edge of the bezel due to this.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will feature a diagonal camera arrangement, as previously leaked. More importantly, the CAD files obtained by EverythingApplePro point to Apple keeping the LiDAR scanner exclusive to the iPhone 13 Pro series and not bring it to the entire iPhone 13 series as previous leaks have claimed.