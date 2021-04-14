Leaked iPhone 13 Pro Renders Show Smaller Notch, Bigger Camera Bump

Just a day after iPhone 13 renders were leaked, alleged renders of the iPhone 13 Pro have also made their way to the internet. The renders show relatively minor design modifications on the iPhone 13 Pro series, though they do confirm that Apple’s 2021 iPhones will feature a smaller notch.

The renders show that Apple will reduce the size of the notch on the iPhone 13 Pro series by moving the earpiece above the Face ID sensors. The earpiece will be moved to the very edge of the display.

The renders of the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro also show it as having a bigger camera bump than the iPhone 12 Pro. This likely hints at the iPhone 13 Pro featuring the same bigger camera sensor as Apple plans to use on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max ships with a bigger image sensor and features sensor-shift stabilization, while the iPhone 12 Pro has the same camera sensors as other iPhone 12 models.





The leaked dimensions indicate the iPhone 13 Pro will measure 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.6mm. While the height and width of the device remain the same as the iPhone 12 Pro, its thickness will increase by 0.2mm. This might be necessitated by a larger battery and bigger camera sensor.

Multiple reports have now claimed that the iPhone 13 series will feature a smaller notch. Apple will achieve this by moving around some of the sensors required for Face ID. Other changes for the iPhone 13 series include a faster and more efficient 5G modem, a faster A15 Bionic chip, a bigger battery for better battery life, an improved ultra-wide camera, and more.

Will you be happy if the iPhone 13 series debuts with a smaller notch this year?