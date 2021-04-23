Check Out This MacBook Concept Based on 2021 M1 iMac

Apple announced the 2021 M1-based iMac earlier this week. The new design has its share of likes and dislikes, but this new concept imagines the MacBook Air based on the same design language as of the latest iMacs.

The redesigned 2021 M1 iMac has torn the world into two parts. Some like it, while some find the new design a bit bizarre. Even though Apple already sells an Apple Silicon-based MacBook Air, M1 MacBook Air, this new concept from 9to5Mac imagines what the future MacBook Air would look like if it was given the new iMac design treatment.

MacBook has nearly been the same since its release. It’s a small, sleek, metal body laptop with a 13-inch screen, a black keyboard, and large black bezels. This concept imagines a MacBook Air in more ‘fun colors,’ a white keyboard, and thinner and greyish bezels like the new 2021 iMac. The publication also says “colors are now a key part of what makes iPad Air, the iPad Air. Why should the MacBook Air be any different.”

Check out all the images of the new MacBook Air concept here.

Our Take

Personally, I’m not a fan of the new iMac design. Even though it’s thin, amazingly thin for a PC at only 11.5 millimeters, the big chin, white bezels, and the new colors are not for everyone. If given a choice, I would stick to the current MacBook design.

What are your thoughts on the new iMac design? Would you like to see a MacBook Air based on the same design language? What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!