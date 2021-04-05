Microsoft Compares iPad Pro with Surface Pro 7 in It’s Latest Ad

Apple’s compitators leave no stones unturned when it comes to taking potshots at the company. Be it when Apple ditched 3.5mm audio jack on iPhone or stopped bundling charger and EarPods with new iPhone. Now Microsoft has put up a Surface Pro 7 advert comparing it with Apple devices.

The Surface Pro 7 in itself is an impressive machine. Microsoft’s latest ad is pretty short at just 30 seconds. Despite the time limitations, Microsoft has gone all guns blazing against iPad Pro. The presenter takes a dig at iPad Pro for not coming with a built-in kickstand and also mentions the “Magic Keyboard” is much heavier than the Microsoft’s Type Cover.

As expected the presenter highlights iPad Pro’s lack of connectivity ports while Surface Pro 7 comes with “all kinds of ports.”Interestingly, even Intel took potshots at the single USB-C port on the iPad Pro and the need to carry dongles. While the points are valid, it looks more of a desperate attempt to belittle computation.

Microsoft seems to have conveinently left out specs wherein iPad Pro takes the lead. For instance the iPad Pro manages to offer more than 10 hours of battery life while the Surface 7 Pro offers less than 8 hours. On the dimension front, the iPad Pro is sleeker than Surface 7 Pro. Last but not the least it is slightly lighter than the Surface 7 Pro.

Our Take

Intel hogged the limelight after hiring “I am a Mac” guy in new videos praising PCs. The series of ads feature Justin Long mocking Macs. Apple has switched from Intel chips to its own M Series chip on Macs. We understand Intel is disappointed with the move but they need to do more than nitpicking about M1 chips.