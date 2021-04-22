New Siri Remote Is Compatible With Older Apple TVs

Alongside the new Apple TV 4K with an A12 chip, Apple also debuted a new Siri Remote with a new five-way navigation click pad, which is also touch-enabled and allows for directional swipes. The good thing is that if you want to use the new Siri Remote, you will not have to buy the latest Apple TV 4K.

The new Siri Remote is compatible with older Apple TV models as well, starting from the fourth-generation Apple TV that first launched in 2015. Even the previous generation Apple TV 4K is compatible with the new Siri Remote.

The new Siri Remote features a power button to control your TV’s power, a dedicated mute button, and more. The button to activate Siri is located on the right edge of the remote. The aluminum design also ensures that the Siri Remote feels premium to hold in hand.

Considering how bad the original Siri remote is and the upgrades the new one brings to the table, this is a welcome change from Apple. If you use your Apple TV frequently and are frustrated with its remote, you can get the new Siri remote and put an end to all your woes once and for all.

The new Siri Remote will be available for pre-order starting April 30th for $59. Its retail availability is scheduled to start in the second half of May.