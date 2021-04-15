New Spring Color iPhone 12 MagSafe Cases Leaked Again

Earlier this week, images of iPhone 12 Spring Color option cases leaked. Yet another leak reveals iPhone 12 MagSafe cases that could launch at Apple’s Spring Loaded event next week.

Majin Bu has shared the images on Twitter with the caption “New Spring MagSafe Cases 2021”. A quick look tells us that cases are enclosed within official Apple packaging and look very legit. Furthermore, it is identical to the iPhone 12 MagSafe cases leaked earlier this week.

The latest leaked images show off the red and yellow color case, which was not seen in the previous leak. In all likelihood, Apple might launch the new iPhone 12 MagSafe cases at its event next week. Apple has confirmed that “Spring Loaded” event will take place on April 20 at 10 am PT.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPad Pro with a mini-LED display, updated hardware, a new processor, and perhaps 5G support. Next up, Apple could launch the much-rumored AirTags tracking device that works with the Find My app. Furthermore, AirTags is expected to arrive in two variants with prices starting from $39.

The iPhone 12 MagSafe case spring collection has been leaked multiple times. Earlier this month, a Twitter user shared multiple images showing off four rumored new colors. Typically Apple releases spring cases by the end of March or start of April. Previously revealed iPhone 12 spring color case collection is in line with the latest leak.

Our Take

Apple is expected to launch new iPhone 12 cases in light blue, dark blue, navy, and peach colors. The latest leak shows off red and yellow color as well. In other words, the iPhone 12 MagSafe cases will get new colors as part of the spring collection. Apple also launches spring-themed bands for Apple Watch. Let us know what you think of the new iPhone 12 case colors in the comments below.