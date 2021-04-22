Purple iPhone 12 Hands-On Roundup

Alongside the first impressions of the AirTag, hands-on videos of the iPhone 12 in purple color have also made their way to the internet. The new purple color announcement was a surprise from Apple at its ‘Spring Loaded’ event earlier this week.

There’s not much to talk about the purple iPhone 12. It is exactly that, an iPhone 12 in purple color. It might look closer to lavender than purple, but then Apple is calling it purple. In every other way, the purple iPhone 12 is the same as the iPhone 12 that you own and use.

Apart from the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 mini will also be available in purple. Apple will start accepting pre-orders for the purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini from April 23, with the devices scheduled to start shipping starting April 30.

What do you think about the iPhone 12 in purple? Do you plan on buying one? Drop a comment and let us know!

Image Credit: The Verge