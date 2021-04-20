Download Apple’s New Purple iPhone 12 Wallpaper Here

Apple, today at its ‘Spring Loaded’ event, unveiled a new purple color for the iPhone 12 series. The new purple iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 come with a theme-matching purple-colored wallpaper, which you can download right here.

Aside from the new color, there’s nothing new about the purple iPhone 12. It is backed by the same internals, the same A14 Bionic chip, the same display, and cameras — everything is the same, except for the new color. With this addition, iPhone 12 series will be available in six colors, namely: Black, White, (Product)Red, Purple, Green, and Blue.

Apple did not announce any new colors for the higher-end iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. In case you’re not planning to buy the new colored iPhone, you can download the new purple wallpaper to use with your current iPhone or any other device.

Download:

What were your favorite announcements from the ‘Spring Loaded’ event? Let us know in the comments section below!