Top 11 Reasons to Switch from Android to iPhone

There is a lot to like about Apple’s latest iPhone 12 series. The devices come with class-leading performance, superior video recording, faster software updates, and more. If you are still on the fence about switching from Android to iOS, then read along to learn the top ten reasons to get an iPhone over Android.

Reasons to Switch from Android to iPhone

In the list below, we are going to talk about the best reasons to switch from an Android device to an iPhone. Some of them are related to iOS, and others are due to the superior hardware that an iPhone offers compared to the Android camp. Let’s get started.

1. Longer Software Updates

Unlike Android OEMs, Apple doesn’t rely on third-party vendors for CPUs. Most Android manufactures opt for the Qualcomm Snapdragon line of processors to run the device. They have to rely on Qualcomm to make necessary changes on their side for a successful update process.

Apple uses an in-house A-series chipset to power iPhones. The vertical integration between hardware and software allows the company to deliver more than five years of software updates. Meaning, your shiny new iPhone 12 will continue to get updates till 2025 and even more.

2. Consistent Day One Updates

A typical Android OEM uses Google’s version of Android, adds more features to its UI, goes through carrier certification, and then releases an OS update to the user. The process is time-consuming, and that’s why we see companies like Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, etc., taking more than four or five months to deliver software updates.

That’s not the case with Apple here. The company holds the bargaining power over carriers, which allows it to release day-one updates for all the supported models, something that’s not possible in the Android world.

3. Better Privacy

Apple taunts privacy as the biggest selling point of the iPhone. For example, App Tracking Transparency will require apps to get the user’s permission before tracking their data across apps or websites owned by other companies. iOS 14 has added an option to showcase an orange or green dot in the Control Center to showcase an app using a microphone or camera in the background.

iOS apps will ask for access to your photo library, a reasonable request for a camera or photo-editing app. But if you have sensitive photos that you want to keep private, you can now limit access to just specific photos.

Here is another privacy trick on iPhone. Many malicious apps like to snoop around at what you do on your phone. One tactic they use is to monitor and capture the information you copy and paste via your device’s clipboard. iOS 14 delivers a notification that pops up whenever you paste something via your clipboard.

4. Class-Leading Performance

Apple’s A-series line of mobile CPUs is known for delivering class-leading performance. We have seen A-series chipset constantly outperforming their Qualcomm and Exynos rivals year-over-year comfortably on real-world scenarios and benchmarks. It may sound overkill on the paper, but it’s useful over the long term.

5. Superior Video Recording Capabilities

iPhone is known to have the smoothest video recording among all the rivals. If you are someone who vlogs a lot, then go with the iPhone. iPhone 12 can also shoot HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 30fps.

We have seen many professionals in the movie-making industry using iPhone to record entire shoots.

6. Polished Third-Party Apps

It’s no secret that the developers put more effort and time into iOS apps than their Android counterparts. Popular apps such as Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, etc., offer better UI and consistent performance on the iPhone compared to Android. On Android, a developer has to make sure that the app works perfectly fine on a low-cost device and a high-end one. No such issue on the iPhone side as they all come with a flagship CPU.

7. Exclusive iOS Apps and Games

iOS users easily outperform Android users by 2:1 on digital spending. It’s one of the reasons why trendy apps and games land on the App Store first.

Some of the high-profile apps and games are iOS-exclusive only. Clubhouse is a recent example of such a trend. Halide is another popular developer that is iOS-only.

8. Integration with Mac

If you are using a Mac, then it makes perfect sense to get an iPhone over Android. It’s easy to move between your Apple devices seamlessly, thanks to a special set of features called Continuity. For example, you can start typing a note in Notes on your iPhone and finish it within Notes on your Mac. The Notes app active on your phone gets a special icon in your Mac’s Dock at the far left.

AirDrop is another handy tool for iPhone and Mac users. Using AirDrop, you can easily share files from iPhone to Mac or vice versa in a matter of seconds.

Getting a call on the iPhone? You can manage and answer it right from your MacBook.

9. No Bloatware

Many Android phones, especially the low-end and mid-range ones come with heavy bloatware right out of the box. You may have seen apps from Facebook, Microsoft, and some other games coming built-in with your new purchase. You can always remove them but it’s a hurdle that users have to deal with Android devices. That’s not the case with iPhone.

The device only comes with a handful of iOS apps that are removable.

10. Third-Party Accessory Support

You must have experienced this one. You enter a phone accessory store, and all you see are cases and covers for iPhone and a handful of cases for Android devices. The fragmentation in Android and the long support for iPhones means it makes more sense for accessory makers to release new cases for iPhones.

11. Good Resale Value

Unlike their Android rivals, an iPhone holds good resale value over time. Apple also holds tight control on device prices among third-party vendors. You will hardly see an iPhone going for a discounted sale in the first six months of availability.

Go through the list above and get an iPhone over Android. While you are at it, do let us know which reason pushed you towards buying an iPhone. Want us to create a similar list to get an Android device over the iPhone? Share your opinion in the comments below.