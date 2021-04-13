Siri Reveals Apple Could Hold a Special Event on April 20 to Announce iPad Pro, AirTags

Siri has accidentally revealed that Apple will be holding an event on April 20 at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Apple is expected to announce the AirTags and iPad Pro at the event.

Apple has long been rumored to hold an event to announce its 2021 iPad Pro lineup along with AirTags.

When one asks Siri “When is the next Apple event,” the digital assistant responds that the “special event is on Tuesday, April 20, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA.” Apple is unlikely to hold a physical event, so this will likely be a virtual event from the company just like all the events it held in 2020.

If Siri is indeed right about Apple holding an event next week, the company should send out invites for the same today or by tomorrow.

The information shown by Siri could be wrong here, but then Apple is strongly expected to hold an event this month to announce new products. Plus, the company was never rumored to hold an event on April 20, so Siri basing its information from data collected on the internet is also not possible here.

Multiple reports have claimed recently that Apple will be announcing the 2021 iPad Pro lineup in the second half of April. The company was initially expected to hold an event on March 23, but that rumor did not pan out to be true.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is expected to make use of a Mini-LED display panel, which will offer better contrast and higher brightness levels. However, due to supply constraints, the device is expected to be available in limited quantities initially.