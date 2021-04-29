Spotify Launches Redesigned ‘Your Library’ on iPhone

Spotify today announced the launch of redesigned “Your library” coming to iPhone and Android. The new library brings in dynamic filters, a new Grid view, and more.

Spotify’s been having a busy week. First, the company announced a price hike for customers in the UK and Europe, and yesterday, it announced paid podcast subscriptions. Today, Spotify, took covers off the redesigned library, which is rolling out to Android and iPhone users ‘over the coming weeks.’

The new library brings in much-needed features. Dynamic Filters feature helps you sort your big library by album, artist, playlist, and even podcasts. Spotify Premium users can also sort the playlist using the ‘Downloaded’ filter. There are some new sorting options as well, that will allow you to view tracks in the library sorted in alphabetical order, creator name and by recently played.

Now, you can even pin certain playlists, albums, and podcast shows to the library’s top. Spotify says that simply swiping ‘right’ on tracks, podcasts, and albums to see the “pin” option. The company has also introduced a new ‘Grid View’ which lets you ‘sort through your liked content in a more visual way.’

Spotify says that the newly redesigned library will be rolling out to both Premium and non-Premium users over the coming weeks.

Do you use Spotify or Apple Music? Are you looking forward to using the redesigned library? Let us know in the comments section below!