Spotify Announces Price Hike in the UK and Europe

After months of rumors and speculation, Spotify today confirmed that it is increasing the price of Spotify plans in the UK and the rest of Europe. Mails regarding the price hike were sent to the users in Europe and the United Kingdom today in the morning.

Spotify, today, confirmed that it is increasing prices for users in Europe and the UK. Spotify says that the new subscribers will begin seeing the new pricing from 30th April, and for the current subscribers the new prices will reflect from June 2021. Depending upon the plan you’re on, your monthly fee is set to go up by around £1-2 (€1-3).

Premium student goes from £4.99/€4.99 per month to £5.99/€5.99 per month. Premium Duo, which allows you and your partner to enjoy Spotify Premium at a low shared price, goes from £12.99/€12.49 per month to £13.99/€13.99 per month. The biggest increase, though, is in the Spotify Premium Family tier. It jumps from £14.99/€14.99 per month to £16.99/€17.99 per month.

Spotify says that if you’re on a trial, it will give you one month on the current price before the increase takes effect. Spotify adds that the price hike is to ‘bring new content and features.’

Along with the price hike, Spotify also announced a new player inside the Facebook mobile apps.

“Starting today in select markets, Spotify Premium users can discover and experience songs and episodes with full playback directly from Spotify inside the Facebook app on iOS and Android. Spotify Free users can enjoy the same great experience via shuffle mode with accompanying ads from Spotify.”

Last week, the company announced the ‘Car Thing’ — Spotify’s first hardware product targeted towards music streaming in the car. The company is also said to be working on a paid Podcast subscription, much like Apple’s new premium podcast subscription.

It isn’t known, yet, if the company is going to increase price in countries other than the UK and in the European Union.

