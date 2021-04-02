Spring Color Options for iPhone 12 MagSafe Cases Leak

Alleged photos of the new Spring collection of MagSafe cases for the iPhone 12 series have leaked. The photos first leaked on Weibo and were then shared on Twitter by leaker DuainRui.

The leaker claims that Apple will be launching five new colors for the MagSafe shell protective cases for the iPhone 12 series. The five new colors that will be a part of the collection include dark purple, orange, light green, and light blue. Apple had launched a similar collection of Spring cases for the iPhone 11 series last year, so the company launching new MagSafe cases for the iPhone 12 series this year won’t be surprising.

iPhone 12 series Apple official protective shell spring new color pic.twitter.com/ycn47kkm4D — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) April 2, 2021

While not mentioned, it is possible that Apple will also launch a Spring collection of Apple Watch bands alongside these cases.

MagSafe cases can align and snap on the back of the iPhone 12 series. Their design also ensures that they are compatible with other MagSafe accessories.

Apple is expected to launch the 2021 iPad Pro, new iMacs, and AirTags soon. The new Spring collection of cases should also launch alongside these products. The company was expected to hold an event on March 23rd, but that did not happen. It is now likely that Apple will announce these products via a press release in the coming cases.