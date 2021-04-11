Taiwanese Man Recovers Working iPhone 11 Pro Max Dropped In Lake A Year Ago

Taiwan is suffering from one of the worst droughts in over 50 years. But the drought turned out to be lucky for a man who was able to recover his iPhone 11 Pro Max which he dropped in a lake one year ago.

Taiwan News has reported that a man named Chen was able to recover his iPhone 11 Pro Max from Sun Moon Lake in Taiwan. Chen dropped his iPhone in the lake when he went paddling with his friend in the March of 2020. Even though he had the phone wrapped in a pouch, hung around his neck, Chen dropped his iPhone in the lake after falling into the water multiple times.

Fast forward to April 2021, Taiwan has been hit with the worst drought in over 50 years. But the drought turned out to be lucky for the man as the lake dried up, and the local residents were able to find his iPhone 11 Pro Max. His phone was still in the pouch, filled with sand but the phone was still intact.

Interestingly, when Chen charged his iPhone, he found it to be working perfectly fine. “I can only say that the waterproof case for the iPhone is really great. There’s no water in it,” Chen said in a statement to Taiwan News. “I’m so happy to have recovered my iPhone after having lost it for so long.”

A similar story of a woman recovering her iPhone 11 from a deep-freezing lake in Canada was reported a few weeks ago. Although Apple doesn’t tout its smartphone to be one of the toughest phones in the world, we have seen stories of an iPhone surviving a fall from the plane, and an iPhone surviving the extreme Icelandic weather.

Have you heard a story of an iPhone outliving extreme conditions? Let us know in the comments section below!