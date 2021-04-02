Taurine Jailbreak for iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 Jailbreak Released

CoolStar and the Odyssey jailbreak team have finally released Taurine jailbreak for all iPhones and iPad running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3. The jailbreak is based on the cicuta_verosa exploit by @ModernPwner.

Taurine is not the first iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak for iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and other iOS devices. Pwn20wnd was the first to release Unc0ver jailbreak with support for new iPhones running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3. That jailbreak has been out for a few weeks now and has received multiple updates to improve its stability.

Taurine is now available for all iOS devices from 14.0-14.3. If you’re not seeing the site, you may need to empty your browser’s cache.https://t.co/R4TG2OyDhB — Odyssey Team (@OdysseyTeam_) April 1, 2021

The advantage of Taurine jailbreak is that it offers a superior UI and experience compared to Unc0ver. It also comes with Sileo as its default package manager, which again offers a better user experience and has been made entirely using Swift. For comparison, Unc0ver uses Cydia as the default package manager.

The process to jailbreak your iPhone or iPad running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 using Taurine is largely the same as Unc0ver. You will first need to sideload the Taurine jailbreak app on your device using AltStore and then run the app on your device to jailbreak it.

Existing jailbreak tweaks that have been updated to support iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 are also compatible with it. So, once you are done jailbreaking your iPhone or iPad using Taurine, check out the best iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak tweaks as well as all the compatible jailbreak tweaks. There are some compatibility issues with some jailbreak tweaks, but that should be sorted in the coming few days or weeks.

Are you going to switch to Taurine jailbreak from Unc0ver? Or are you happy with your existing jailbroken iPhone setup? Drop a comment and let us know!