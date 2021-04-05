Tim Cook Will ‘Probably’ Not Be at Apple in 10 Years From Now

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook has hinted that he probably won’t be around at Apple ten years from now. The CEO made this revelation in his podcast interview on “Sway” with Kara Swisher of The New York Times.

Towards the end of the podcast when Swisher asks Cook if he will be at Apple for 10 more years. To this, the CEO replies, “probably not.”

Kara Swisher All right, so 10 years. Are you going to be at Apple 10 more years? Tim Cook 10 more years, I probably not. But I can tell you that I feel great right now. And the date’s not in sight. But 10 more years is a long time and probably not 10 more years. Kara Swisher What would you do if you weren’t running Apple? Tim Cook I don’t have a clue, because I love this company so much, that it’s hard to imagine my life without it.

Tim Cook has been working at Apple since 1997 and became the company’s CEO in 2011 after Steve Jobs’ death. Under his leadership, Apple has grown from a company known just for iPhones to its other products and services. He has successfully started Apple’s transition to being a services company, with millions of subscribers paying a monthly subscription to the company for various services.

While Cook did not mention anything about his successor, it is clear that Apple’s board of directors will be looking at his potential replacement sooner than later. Other executive roles at Apple have gone through a leadership change, with most long-time executives like Jony Ive and Phill Schiller leaving their day-to-day executive roles for good.

Tim Cook discusses a lot of other things in the podcast, including how Apple’s privacy push with iOS 14 won’t be an existential crisis for Facebook and more.