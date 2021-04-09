Transfer WhatsApp Data Effortlessly from iPhone to Android Using MobileTrans

Are you planning to move from iPhone to Android? While most Android OEMs offer a native solution to transfer messages, call logs, media files, browsing history to the new device, you can’t directly move WhatsApp chat data from iPhone to Android. MobileTrans is here to rescue those switching between mobile OS frequently.

WhatsApp, the world’s biggest messaging app doesn’t offer a direct way to transfer WhatsApp messages from iPhone to Android or vice versa. You will either have to set up the service from scratch or rely on third-party services that barely work. However, that’s not the case with MobileTrans. Using MobileTrans, you can successfully move WhatsApp chat and media from iPhone to Android.

WhatsApp on Android uses Google Drive while on iOS, it opts for iCloud to backup and restores the user chat data. As you may know, both these services don’t talk to each other, making it practically impossible to transfer WhatsApp data from iPhone and Android.

What Is MobileTrans and Why Should You Download It?

MobileTrans for WhatsApp Transfer is the complete WhatsApp management tool for iPhone. The software lets you transfer app data between two devices, backup app data, view data in the backup, restore WhatsApp back up to the device, or export to the computer.

It’s not limited to WhatsApp or WhatsApp Business either. MobileTrans supports all the major social apps including Line, Kik, Viber, and WeChat. Let’s take a look at all the MobileTrans WhatsApp Transfer features.

Transfer WhatsApp between two devices running Android or iOS.

Back up WhatsApp chats, photos, videos, attachments, and more to the computer.

Restore your WhatsApp backups to devices.

Support WhatsApp Business and Viber, LINE, Kik & Wechat.

Export WhatsApp messages from computer to PDF/HTML.

Transfer WhatsApp Messages from iPhone to Android

Follow the steps below to transfer WhatsApp messages from iPhone to Android.

Step 1: Download and install MobileTrans on your PC or Mac using the link below.

➤ MobileTrans: Download

Step 2: Open the MobileTrans software and you will see a bunch of options on the home screen.

Step 3: Select the Transfer button under the WhatsApp Transfer menu.

Step 4: Take the USB data cable and connect your old iPhone as well as the new Android device to the PC or Mac.

Step 5: After a successful connection, you will see two devices on the menu. Keep your old iPhone as the source and Android device as the destination device.

Step 6: If the source and destination are in the reverse position, then use the Flip button to change the position.

Step 7: Select the type of WhatsApp data such as group chats, photos, videos, documents, and more. Click on the Start button at the bottom.

From the following screen, you will see live transfer progress. The estimated time will be based on the amount of WhatsApp data that you are trying to transfer.

Phone Transfer

As I mentioned above, most Android OEMs do offer a native solution to transfer all kinds of data from an iPhone to Android. Mobiletrans has covered on that front as well. The software offers a built-in way to transfer all kinds of data such as contacts, text messages, Safari history, bookmarks, voice memos, notes, and even wallpapers.

Just go to the Phone Transfer menu from the MobileTrans Home and the remaining steps are identical to the above. Users also have the flexibility to selectively transfer data from iPhone to Android.

Selective Backup and Restore Data

If you perform the iPhone backup using iTunes on PC or Mac, it won’t offer the option to selectively choose the data to add in the backup file. Instead, iTunes will perform the full iPhone data backup. MobileTrans provides the flexibility missing in the official Apple solution.

Social Media Backup

Mobiletrans functionalities aren’t limited to WhatsApp only. The software also supports other social media platforms such as Kik, WeChat, Viber, and Line. In the WhatsApp Transfer menu, you will find these options on the sidebar.

Open the relevant menu, and use the Backup and Restore options to save chat data from WeChat, Kik, Line, or Viber.

WhatsApp says they are working on a cross-platform cloud backup solution but it’s far from over and until then, you can rely on MobileTrans to get the job done.

Availability and Price

Mobiletrans is available for both Mac and Windows. The full-featured software is priced at $60 which includes both phone transfer and WhatsApp transfer. It’s a lifetime plan and not a subscription one.

➤ Download: MobileTrans

MobileTrans can be your all-in-one transfer tool to transfer data from iPhone to Android. Social media support is a nice addition too. Which Mobiletrans feature are you looking forward to using? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Note: This is a sponsored post. These posts are not endorsements for the products or services. It helps us to make extra revenue to keep the website running, which you can read for free. Please support our sponsors by using their products.