You Can Now Add GIFs and Stickers to Twitter Fleets

Twitter has announced GIFs and sticker support for its Fleets feature. The new feature will be available immediately and allow users to add GIFs and “Tweemojis” to a Fleet.

Twitter recently introduced Fleets, a Stories-like option heavily inspired by Instagram’s Stories. It allows users to express themselves better with ephemeral content. Fleets lets you post photos, videos and now GIFs as stories. When launched we noted that Twitter’s Fleets feature is very basic as opposed to Stories on Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram. It looks like Twitter is planning on adding new Fleets feature in a staged manner.

Your Fleets just got an upgrade. Now you can express yourself in the conversation with stickers. Add GIFs and Twemojis to a Fleet by tapping the 🙂 icon, on Android and iOS. pic.twitter.com/Ihh9ZZh70a — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 31, 2021

You can add a sticker or GIF to Fleets by simply tapping the emoji icon. Furthermore you can choose from thousands of GIF’s from Tenor and Giphy’s vast library. Sadly, Fleets feature is not available on third party apps like Aviary and Tweetbot. You can only use it on official Twitter app and on web.

Twitter seems to be on a roll. The company is currently testing full-sized image preview on iOS. It is also testing an “Undo Button” that allows users to retract Tweets. Thats not all, Twitter also announced support for voice DM on iOS in India, Japan, and Brazil.

Our Take

Twitter started out as a microblogging platform with very rigid word limit. Lately, the microblogging site has been borrowing features from Facebook, Instagram and even trying out a new feature to rival Clubhouse. We feel Twitter is losing its identity and trying hard to be like others. On a separate note, the company is working on increasing its revenue with new paid subscription features.