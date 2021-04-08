Unc0ver Jailbreak for iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 Updated With Stability Improvements

Pwn20wnd and the team behind Unc0ver jailbreak have updated the tool to improve its stability. The release of Unc0ver 6.1.2 brings “additional stability improvements and new safety feature[s]” to the table.

If you have already jailbroken your iPhone or iPad using Unc0ver and were facing random reboots or other stability issues with it, make sure to update to the latest version of the tool as it aims to fix all such issues. Below is the full change-log of the update:

– Fix a cause of random reboots on iOS & iPadOS 14

– Fix a cause of jetsam events on iOS & iPadOS 14

– Fix a cause of processes being killed on iOS & iPadOS 14, particularly dpkg postinst etc

– Increase compatibility with signing services

– Introduce a new safety feature to preserve stock files from modification by packages

To update Unc0ver on your jailbroken iPhone, simply download and install the latest Unc0ver IPA on your device. You can download the latest IPA from Unc0ver.dev. Then, proceed to jailbreak your device again for the changes to take effect.

If you are still facing issues while trying to jailbreak your iPhone using Unc0ver, check out this guide on fixing some common Unc0ver iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak issues.

Unc0ver supports all iPhones and iPad running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3, starting from the iPhone 6s to the iPhone 12 series. If you have not already, you can follow our guide on how to jailbreak your iPhone running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 using Unc0ver. After that, make sure to check out some of the best iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak tweaks and Cydia sources.