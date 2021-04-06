Upcoming Apple TV Could Support 120Hz Refresh Rate

Code found in the latest tvOS 14.5 beta points to the upcoming Apple TV refresh supporting 120Hz refresh rate. There are multiple references to “120Hz” and “supports120Hz” in PineBoard, which is what the Apple TV interface is called internally at Apple.

The references mean that Apple is testing a 120Hz mode for Apple TV. Current-gen 4K Apple TV is limited to 60Hz at 4K resolution. If the upcoming Apple TV does indeed support 4K at 120Hz, it will also mean that it will feature an HDMI 2.1 port. This is because HDMI 2.0 does not have the necessary bandwidth to support 4K@120Hz.

You will also need a TV with a high refresh rate panel of up to 120Hz to enjoy the 120Hz mode on the upcoming Apple TV though. To support 4K @ 120Hz, Apple will also need to include a powerful A-series chip on the upcoming Apple TV. Rumors point to the company using its A12X Bionic chip for this.

A higher refresh rate will help in the interface of the upcoming Apple TV feeling smoother. Apple could also use the new Apple TV to further push Apple Arcade and deliver a superior gaming experience to its customers. With a compatible TV, the gaming experience on the Apple TV at 120Hz will be notably smoother. Apart from beefier internals, Apple could also be working on a refreshed Apple TV remote for the new Apple TV.

Apple is also rumored to include a 120Hz high refresh rate display on the iPhone 13 series this year as well. The iPad Pro lineup already uses 120Hz ProMotion displays.

Are you looking forward to an Apple TV refresh from Apple? If so, what improvements do you hope that it comes with? Drop a comment and let us know!